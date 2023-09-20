Seizure image following an executed search warrant of the vehicle of Jeovannie Nathaniel McNeill (Hoke Co. Sheriff)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A “disturbance” on Branch Road, just south of Raeford, led to a man’s eventual arrest after he took off from members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place Monday in which the driver of a silver Cadillac STS refused to give a real name and date of birth and a “strong odor of marijuana” was noticed coming from the car, according to the sheriff’s office. It was the office’s Violent Crime Task Force that responded.

Before making the attempt to detain the driver, later identified as Jeovannie Nathaniel McNeill, task force members said he “locked the vehicle and threw the keys to a third party” before the vehicle took off away from law enforcement.

A search warrant was later obtained by the sheriff’s Special Operations Unit for the Cadillac.

Detectives located 2.4 pounds of marijuana along with a loaded .40 firearm with an extended magazine. The car search also turned up additional rounds of ammunition, plastic baggies and digital scales.

McNeill, after the search, was taken into custody and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center where he was held on a $21,500 bond.

The five charges McNeill now faces are possession with Intent to sell/deliver marijuana, carrying concealed weapon, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer.