BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing charges after her 2-year-old child shot himself with an unsecured handgun on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the 1500 block of Albright Drive after getting a report of an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old.

Police say that the 2-year-old received treatment on the scene from EMS before being taken to the hospital. The toddler’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators say that the 2-year-old was napping in bed with his mother. While the mother was sleeping, the toddler found an unsecured handgun and shot himself.

On Friday, police charged the mother, Stephanie Byrd, 36, with failure to secure a firearm and contributing to the neglect of a minor. She has been given a summons and there is no bond.