GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of one of two small children who were killed in a fire in Greensboro earlier this year has been charged with murder, court documents show.

Noelle Marie Cervantes (Guilford County jail)

According to jail records, Noelle Marie Cervantes was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse inflicting serious injury on Tuesday.

Cervantes’s young son Cash Whitaker, 3, was killed along with another toddler in a house fire on Glenside Drive in Greensboro on March 16. Both of the children are listed as victims in the warrants.

Cervantes was critically injured in the fire, according to reports from fire officials at the time. The two boys who died were described as best friends and “balls of joy.”

Investigators have not released official reports about what caused the fire. Reports indicate that police had been called to Glenside Drive 12 times, mostly for custody issues and domestic disputes.

Cervantes’s bond is listed as $1 million.