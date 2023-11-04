GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and daughter are dead and a man is being charged with two counts of murder following a police chase on Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3000 block of Lawndale Drive after getting a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were life-threatening.

Investigators have identified the victims as Ivy Gray, 41, and Kaile McLean, 22. Both would later die as a result of their injuries and a homicide investigation was launched.

Police say that Gray and McLean are mother and daughter.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle. A responding officer spotted a vehicle matching the description in the area of Cone Boulevard and Chruch Street and attempted to pull the driver over.

Investigators say that the suspect, Justin Montrell Lyons, 28, refused to pull over and drove away and a chase began.

Lyons eventually lost control of his vehicle, striking a utility pole in the area of Yanceyville Street and Yadkin Road bringing the chase to an end. He was taken into custody and to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Lyons is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and police say that additional charges could come in the future.

