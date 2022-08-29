WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed in a crash in Wilkes County Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on August 27 on Easter Carter Mill Road near Elkin Creek Mill Road.

A Hyundai SUV was traveling north on East Carter Mill Road crossed the centerline and collided with a Honda motorcycle, officials said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old James Daniel Holloway III, died from his injuries at the scene.

Trooper said the 51-year-old driver of the SUV was also injured. Charges against her are pending the ongoing investigation and consultation with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office, Highway Patrol said.