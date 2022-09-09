WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Forsyth County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 5:21 p.m., troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Fishel Road.

According to Highway Patrol, a Honda CRV was driving down Fishel Road and did not look to see if cars were coming on N.C. 150. Troopers say a motorcycle hit the side of the CRV, and the rider was thrown off of the bike.

The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the CRV, as well as a child who was riding as a passenger, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.