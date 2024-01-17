CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wintery weather again is putting a cramp in the school learning of a few mountain-area counties Wednesday morning.

Avery County Schools, Alleghany County Schools, and Watauga County Schools are closed Wednesday with an optional teacher workday.

Ashe County Schools and Mitchell County Schools will have a remote learning day Wednesday. School leaders are asking students to check Canvas, Remind, and student email for communication from their teacher on how to participate in today’s classes.