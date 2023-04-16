GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has been named one of the most influential people by Time magazine.

Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023

Greenville’s Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as most people know him, was listed in the Pioneers section. The news was released this past Thursday.

Each person on the list had a bio written about them. MrBeast’s piece was written by Mark Rober, also a YouTuber along with an engineer, inventor and educator. He and MrBeast worked together to help plant 20 million trees.

Rober wrote, in part, “He’s constantly raising the bar for creators whether it’s through re-creating Squid Game in real life or paying for the eye surgeries of 1,000 blind people. He doesn’t really understand small thinking or complacency.”

MrBeast has probably been called a handful of names no one would enjoy, a few being a liar, mean, demonic among other things. Despite all of this he has still been called influential by a large majority.

Recently, he has received a lot of recognition for Beast Philanthropy. He also donated 20,000 pair of shoes to South African children and rebuilt plenty of homes for tornado survivors. Throughout his lifetime, he has said he plans to donate his money to different charities.

You can find out more about two of his projects: Team Trees and Team Seas to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean.

