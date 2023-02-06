JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A months-long meth trafficking investigation produced five arrests in Ashe County recently.

On Monday, Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced that Mark Lyle Hoke, Brandi Trivette, Tylar Watson, Melissa Kay Dula, and Teresa Dula Burgett are in the Ashe County Detention Center on multiple drug charges. The investigation turned up over 3 pounds of Methamphetamine.

The 51-year-old Hoke of Todd is in jail under a $1,250,000 secured bond. Hoke’s charges include:

1 Felony Count of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

12 Felony Counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Watson, a 30-year-old man from Deep Gap, is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $540,000 secured bond. Watson’s charges include:

2 Felony Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

2 Felony Counts of PWIMSD Methamphetamine

1 Felony Count of Sell Methamphetamine

1 Felony Count of Deliver Methamphetamine

1 Felony Count of Possess Methamphetamine

1 Count Assault on Government Official/Employee

Fleetwood resident Melissa Kay Dula, 62, is at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond. Dula’s charges include:

1 Felony Count of Conspiracy Traffic Methamphetamine

2 Felony Counts of Trafficking by Possession of Methamphetamine 1 Felony Count of Trafficking by Transport of Methamphetamine

West Jefferson resident Brandie Trivette, 37, is in jail under a $400,000 secured bond. Trivette’s charges include:

• 1 Felony Count Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

• 3 Felony Counts Trafficking Methamphetamine

Fleetwood resident Teresa Dula Burgett, 64, is at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond. Burgett’s charges include:

1 Felony Count of Trafficking by Transport of Methamphetamine

1 Felony Count of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations led the investigation with assistance from Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Boone Police Department, Wilkesboro Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, and Yadkinville Police Department.