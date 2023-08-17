RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man who shot a pregnant woman in the head in Raleigh last August has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Mack Kirby, 27, pleaded guilty on May 11.

“This felon shot a pregnant woman in the back of the head in an act of senseless violence while she simply rode in a car,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Make no mistake, this U.S. Attorney’s Office will take action against any felon who engages in gun violence in Raleigh or beyond. We are partnering with law enforcement to prioritize prosecutions against dangerous trigger-pullers who illegally use and carry guns.”

According to documents and other information presented in court, on Aug. 25, 2022, Kirby was traveling in a vehicle on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Occupants of Kirby’s vehicle began arguing with occupants of a second vehicle over perceived driving errors, Easley said.

After the argument ensued, Kirby fired a single gunshot into the back of the second vehicle where a pregnant woman was a passenger. The bullet traveled through the headrest and struck the passenger in the head.

After firing the single shot, Kirby fled from law enforcement and destroyed evidence prior to being taken into custody by the Garner Police Department, Easley said.

The shooting victim survived the incident.

State charges related to the shooting, including discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon, are still pending.

After serving his prison sentence, Kirby will be under three years of supervised release for possession of ammunition by a felon.