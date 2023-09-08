ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance-Burlington School System students will return to classes Monday on a three-hour delay after the district spent weeks clearing the schools of mold.

“Contractors assure us that our buildings will be clean and ready,” the school district said in its announcement. “… The delay allows teachers time to prepare rooms. We look forward to welcoming students back!”

The issue first surfaced when a summer cleaning crew discovered a mold infestation at Andrews Elementary School in July.

Andrews Elementary School battles mold infestation

As the district fought to clean schools across the county, ABSS pushed the first day of school back to Monday to give the district time to get the issue under control. By the end of August, the district had discovered mold in “nearly 30 schools.” Out of those, toxigenic mold has been identified in 16 schools.

The district reports that remediation is in progress at the following schools as of Thursday:

Alexander Wilson Elementary

Altamahaw-Ossipee Elementary

B. Everett Jordan Elementary*

Broadview Middle*

Cummings High*

Eastern Alamance High*

Eastlawn Elementary*

E.M. Holt Elementary*

E.M Yoder

Graham High*

Graham Middle

Haw River Elementary*

Highland Elementary

Hillcrest Elementary

North Graham Elementary*

Pleasant Grove Elementary*

Ray Street Academy*

Smith Elementary

South Graham Elementary

Southern Alamance Middle

Southern Alamance High*

Sylvan Elementary*

Turrentine Middle

Williams High

Western Alamance High*

Western Alamance Middle

Woodlawn Middle*

Schools marked with an asterisk have identified toxigenic mold.

Schools already cleared include:

Alamance Virtual School

Alamance-Burlington Early College

Andrews Elementary

Elon Elementary

CTEC

Garrett Elementary

Grove Park Elementary

Hawfields Middle

Newlin Elementary

Southeast Alamance High

South Mebane Elementary

The type of toxigenic mold found is called “Chaetomium” which inspectors say is from “invasive water damage over time.” Clearing this kind of mold involves cleaning and removing sheetrock, furniture and building materials that are impacted.

Buildings are being cleaned with an antimicrobial cleaning solution based on industrial hygienist protocol, and the air is being filtered with high-efficiency particulate filters.

A third-party team of industrial hygienists has tested surfaces and the air quality. The district plans to post clearance certificates on the district’s website before Monday.