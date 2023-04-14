RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says one of its K9 officers has died of a “sudden illness.”

The dog named Jynx was said Thursday to have “suffered a sudden illness that affected his heart” and the NCSHP had to immediately euthanize him Monday because the condition became severe. Patrol officers do not yet know how the condition developed.

Jynx was assigned to Trooper A.M. Russ in 2021 and worked as a narcotic detection canine in the Criminal Interdiction Unit. He served in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia from 2014-21.

“Please join us in remembrance of Jynx and his faithful service of nearly 10 years to the law enforcement profession,” NCHSP said on Facebook. “Jynx’s contributions to deterring crime and protecting the roadways of North Carolina and Virginia are invaluable, and we are thankful for the privilege to have worked with him.”