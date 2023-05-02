NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — High school athletic regulators are considering a plan that could put cash into students’ pockets.

North Carolina teenagers could get name, image, and likeness deals. Those profitable deals are now going to college student-athletes.

Students could get money for items with their autographs, promotional activities, and brands the teens own. The student-athletes would not get cash from gambling sites, tobacco products, or adult entertainment.

Any athletes seeking NIL deals would need approval from their parents, plus school and athletic officials. Board members with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association will discuss the proposal on Tuesday and Wednesday in Chapel Hill.

