JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Soon, she’s headed to the moon, but on Tuesday, an astronaut from Eastern North Carolina shared her experience with students from her home county.
It’s part of Onslow County Schools Cognicon summer camp.
White Oak High School and NC State graduate, Christina Koch taught students how to never give up on their dreams, and quite literally shoot for the stars. The astronaut has already made history herself, so she was speaking from experience.
Koch taught students about her experiences aboard the International Space Station, learning about the physical change of zero gravity.
“I was very interested in how she said that the heart adapts on its own, given the planetary gravitational changes,” said Hunters Creek Middle School student Braddock Gonyea.
Students said they were also interested in the different studies and research they did while in space.
“I think it’s really nice that just by being in space, we can maybe discover the cure for cancer, or maybe finally end the coronavirus pandemic,” said Jacksonville Commons Middle School student Simon Caro.
Students also got the chance to ask her questions about things they wanted to know more about.
“A lot of the kids had questions, they came to me and said, ‘I have questions for her,’ and I think that is important because that’s how you learn,” said Amanda Allen, AIG Specialist for Onslow County Schools.
“‘What courses did you take in college, the most important ones that helped you get ready for where you are?’” said Jaylin Ridges of Bell Fork Elementary School.
They all were looking up to her as a Jacksonville native.
“Jacksonville, you just kind of feel like it’s a town in the middle of nowhere. But then, knowing that there’s a person that went to space, it makes me proud of being from North Carolina,” said Caro.
Thinking about the future is what many kids are now doing, adding going to space to their list.
“If I were to be an astronaut, that definitely would not upset me,” said Gonyea.
As for Koch, she is currently training for the Artemis 2 mission to the moon in November of 2024.