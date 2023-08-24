NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The idea of a curfew in Nashville for kids doesn’t sound like a bad idea for some people we talked to.

“At least you would have a little more discipline,” mentioned long-time resident, Otis Quick.

Kaye Pridgen, who lives nearby in Rocky Mount, is also for it.

“It might be time for a curfew,” she stated.

The town’s Police Chief John Winstead hopes this idea will lead to a solution.

“Since about January, February we’ve had a large amount of vehicle break-ins. Not only in Nashville but in the Rocky Mount, Nash County area. A majority of them done by juveniles. Which are between the ages of 12-18,” he explained.

In a report to the town council, Winstead wrote that officers have responded to calls about juveniles walking through yards and vandalizing cars and buildings.

The report details how officers see teens on the streets between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“We are not really looking for punishment. We are looking for something that will give the public an ease of mind,” Winstead said.

Under the recommended curfew, kids 13 or younger are prohibited from being in any public place or establishment between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. For kids 14 to 17 years old the curfew would go into effect from 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

It’s a $25 fine for the first offense. The second time it jumps up to a $100 fine.

“If the kids are out at the park playing basketball we are not going to go and be ugly to them. We are going to be like ‘Hey guys, do your parents know where you are at’,” explained Winstead.

Town Council approved the curfew ordinance earlier this month. There will be a second vote September 12th.

Winstead said if it passes, he plans to do a 30-day grace period so people can get adjusted to the curfew.