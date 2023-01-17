GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 7-year-old is expected to recover after being accidentally shot by an 8-year-old relative, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot Sunday around 11:45 a.m. near Fairview Circle in Goldsboro, according to police.

Police said the 7-year-old was “airlifted ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.”

Police said in a release on Sunday that investigators and crime scene specialists with the Goldsboro Police Department were at the scene.

This is still under investigation by police.