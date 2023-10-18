SALISBURY, N.C. (WNCN) — A conservative attorney and businessman is throwing his hat in the ring for the North Carolina gubernatorial race and is investing $5 million of his own money in the contest.

Bill Graham, of Salisbury, announced Wednesday that he is running for governor in the 2024 Republican primary.

“I’m running to win a conservative future for North Carolina,” Graham said. “We need a conservative governor who shows up for work and will rescue this state from liberals like Roy Cooper and Josh Stein. I’m the only Republican who will do that.”

Graham will begin advertising on statewide television on Oct. 26. Graham has already begun reserving airtime through the remainder of 2023, according to a news release.

Graham, a former prosecutor, is a partner at the law firm Wallace & Graham. He began his career in politics as a staffer for the late U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms and previously served on the board of the Helms Center.

He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2008.

Graham joins a Republican field currently led in the polls by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. Other candidates include State Treasurer Dale Folwell, former Congressman Mark Walker, former state Sen. Andy Wells, and former health care executive Jesse Thomas.

Attorney General Josh Stein and former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan are running for the Democratic nomination.