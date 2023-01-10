CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — How often do you examine your receipt after checking out? After an uptick in price scanner inspections, the state suggests you should be.

“Not as often as I should,” Walmart customer Matthew Griffin said. “Pretty much never.”

Last month, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division collected fines from 70 stores for price scanning errors and overcharging customers.

Over the last year, the vision has seen about 26% scanner inspection fails.

“It really surprised me because it was a big jump,” Measurement Section Manager Chad Parker said. “I think we were maintaining maybe about three or four percent before that. But that is what my inspectors are finding. That’s what the problem is with inflation and staffing problems… these stores are having a really difficult time keeping up, and of course, a lot of them are not able to keep up.”

Nine stores in Mecklenburg County paid fines for overcharging customers, including four Walmart Superstores, Sam’s Club in Huntersville, two Dollar Generals, and Circle K in Matthews.

Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road in Charlotte paid the largest fine: $5,000. An inspection back in October found an error rate of 15%. According to the state, the store has also failed two previous reviews.

Queen City News visited the store to buy items. The store overcharged us for two of the three purchases.

“I think it is just appalling,” Family Dollar customer Sharon Williams said. “It is not good policy. It’s not a good practice, and we, as a consumer/customer, we need to be charged the correct amount and not over-charged. Things are costing too much out here anyway, so no, we should not be overcharged for merchandise.”

“I absolutely will be checking my receipt from now on and checking the tag. I just never really took the time,” Griffin said.