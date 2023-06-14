CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina health clinic owner pled guilty Wednesday to a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of nearly $5 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Kernersville resident Aljihad Shabazz, 44, pled guilty on Wednesday to money laundering and defrauding North Carolina’s Medicaid program.

Court records showed that from 2017 through 2020, a clinic Shabazz ran in Greensboro provided fake reimbursement claims to Medicaid.

More than 1,500 reimbursements totaling nearly $5 million were accounted for by the FBI, officials said.

The funds were used to purchase unnamed luxury items and travel including timeshares. Sentencing has not yet been set.