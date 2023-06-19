RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities closed a key road on the North Carolina coast and the air is became harder to breathe in the parts of the state as a wildfire that began as a “controlled burn” last week continued burning for the fourth day Sunday.

The 16,355-acre wildfire, called the Pulp Road Fire, is burning in Brunswick County, the home of many beach communities such as Oak Island, Holden Beach, and Ocean Isle Beach. N.C. 211 is now closed due to the Pulp Road Fire, which grew from 3,500 acres to 16,000 acres in just two days.

Sunday, officials said the fire was now 10 percent contained.

The fire began as a “prescribed fire” on Tuesday in the Green Swamp Game Land, according to North Carolina officials.

“The Pulp Road Fire is believed to have resulted in some way from that operation. Escape is undetermined and under investigation,” North Carolina Forest Service spokeswoman Christie Adams told CBS 17 Saturday morning.

Photo courtesy: Lee Kachel

NC DOT image of smoke in Wilmington Saturday.

NC Forest Service photo on Saturday.

Saturday radar showing the smoke from the wildfire

NC Forest Service photo

CBS Newspath/WWAY



CBS Newspath/WWAY



The wildfire was well underway by Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which has impacted Wilmington and New Hanover County beaches, has not threatened any buildings and there are no injuries, officials said.

“The area of the (Green Swamp) Preserve where this fire is burning has not seen fire of any kind since the 1950s,” said N.C. Forest Service Administrator Tommy Sports. “Fuels have built up for about 70 years.”

Several miles of N.C. 211 were closed on Saturday with a detour set up. The primary state highway runs from Lumberton, Bladenboro and near Lake Waccamaw all the way to Southport in Brunswick County.

Weather radar Saturday showing smoke from the wildfire

Officials said significant smoke was expected for communities in and around Supply and Southport and shifted Saturday, impacting Bolivia and Carolina Beach in New Hanover County.

Images from the Wilmington area showed bright skies, but smoke appeared to obscure the sun. Also, smoke from the fire was continuing to show up on weather radar for the second straight day.

As winds are forecast to blow smoke northwest from the fire, several counties on Sunday had an orange alert, including Cumberland and Sampson counties, according to the North Carolina Division of Air Quality.

Rainfall chances continue to be favorable throughout the coming week, N.C. Forest officials said.

On Friday, New Hanover County was on an orange alert as smoke from the Brunswick County fire impacted much of Wilmington areas and beaches. Sunday, the orange alert remained in effect.

But, that is forecast to change.

“To this point, the plume has been moving to the east or southeast with localized impacts to the Wilmington area. Tomorrow (Sunday) this will change as winds begin to push this plume further inland,” the North Carolina Division of Air Quality said Saturday.

Several counties in central North Carolina were under an orange alert Saturday.

The wildfire on Saturday. Photo from NC Forest Service.

Meanwhile, a burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas in Brunswick County until further notice. All burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas.

A temporary flight restriction is also in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 1,500 feet daily until further notice.