CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina congressman wants to start regulating cryptocurrency platforms after a recent upset within the industry, putting millions of consumers’ investments in jeopardy.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, who is the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, released a statement in regard to the controversy involving FTX.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“For years, I have advocated for Congress to develop a clear regulatory framework for the digital asset ecosystem, including trading platforms,” said McHenry. “The recent events show the necessity of Congressional action. It’s imperative that Congress establish a framework that ensures Americans have adequate protections while also allowing innovation to thrive here in the U.S. I look forward to learning more from FTX and Binance in the coming days about these events and the steps they will take to protect customers during the transition.”

FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms, is on the verge of collapse, and its investors, many of which are everyday Americans, might not get their investments back — we’re talking billions of dollars lost.

But first, let’s start from the beginning: what is FTX and how did this go so wrong? Robert Ross, a stock analyst and founder of Tik.Stocks, explains the company.

“FTX was basically issuing their own money. And it was backed by kind of the reputation of the company and the business that they had. And it turned out that business was insolvent behind the scenes. And not only that, it seems like the head of that company, who was the face of the global crypto industry was actually committing fraud as well,” Ross said.

Ross says once consumers realized FTX’s own crypto token, FTT, wasn’t backed by anything of actual value, they started to pull out their investments.

“This caused the bank run of sorts because everybody saw that there was going to be this big decline, for FTT to potentially crash, it would theoretically crash FTX as well. It was really a classic problem that happened a lot, you know, before central banks were created in the early 1900s,” Ross said.

But FTX doesn’t have enough money to give consumers their money back, and it’s not insured by the federal government through FDIC,

Another crypto giant, Binance, almost acquired FTX, but after corporate due diligence, they backed out of the deal and hinted FTX had misappropriated customer funds.

Tariq Bokhari, who sits on the Charlotte City Council and is also the founder of Carolina Fintech Hub, is hoping Congressman McHenry gets the ball rolling to place safe but also flexible regulations on crypto.

“My anticipation of what we might start hearing from [McHenry], isn’t that, ‘hey, we need to completely jump up the regulatory system to look exactly like it does for banks for crypto companies.’ I think there’s a nuance there, which is we need to increase some oversight there, particularly looking at how they’re managing their capital,” Bokhari said.

QCN reached out to McHenry’s office for an interview but he was not available.