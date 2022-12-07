WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Warren County sheriff’s deputy was killed while responding to a call, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

The governor says in a statement that Deputy Jose DeLeon died over the weekend in a patrol car incident.

The sheriff’s office explained later Tuesday that DeLeon was found inside of a patrol vehicle on fire at around 6 p.m. Sunday. Emergency units responded to the vehicle on the southbound side of U.S. Route 401, just over a mile outside of the town of Warrenton.

Once the fire was out, the medical examiner pronounced DeLeon dead on the scene. He had been in the process of responding to an emergency call involving a firearm, the statement also said.

DeLeon worked for the sheriff’s office since January 2021.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose DeLeon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend. We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe,” Cooper said on Twitter.

In a second tragic announcement, the sheriff’s office also said it is mourning the loss of another member, Roy Carter Jr., who worked as an officer at the county’s detention center.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Carter on Facebook, saying he “will be surely missed, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Warren County deputy Jose Angel DeLeon. (Courtesy Warren County Sheriff’s Office) Warren County Detention Officer, Roy Carter Jr. (Courtesy Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Carter suffered a medical emergency in the Norlina area on Nov. 28, a few minutes northwest of Warrenton.

It was around 6:45 p.m. when Carter Jr. was taken by ambulance to Maria Parham Hospital and was later transported to Duke Regional Hospital. It was there that he was removed from life support five days later, on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Officer Carter Jr. had been serving as a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office since August 2011.