RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man on North Carolina’s death row has died of natural causes at an outside medical center, the Department of Adult Correction said Wednesday.

Allen R. Holman, who was on death row for fatally shooting his wife, Linda, in front of a police officer in 1997, died around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the department.

Male death row offenders are held at Central Prison in Raleigh and more than 1,000 people have been sent to North Carolina’s death row since the state assumed responsibility for executing criminals in 1910, its official website said.