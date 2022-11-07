WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one of their deputies has resigned after receiving a DWI charge last week.

The deputy received the DWI charge in Wendell on Oct. 30 and has since resigned from his position, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Zackary Proctor, 28, was also cited for speeding during the traffic stop by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, according to a statement from Terry Wright, chief of staff for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Proctor, of Zebulon, resigned the next day, according to Wright and arrest info. Wright said Proctor had been with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office since 2017, Wright said.

The traffic stop happened at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Wendell Boulevard, according to Wake County arrest records.