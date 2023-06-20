NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making some changes to their hours starting in June. The NC DMV is offering new Saturday hours at 16 locations this summer during its peak season.

These offices will open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays from June 3 to Aug. 26:

Asheville

Charlotte-University City

Charlotte South

Fayetteville West

Greensboro East

Greensboro West

Greenville

Hudson

Huntersville

Jacksonville

Monroe

Morganton

Raleigh North

Raleigh West

Wilmington South

Winston-Salem South

NC DMV said it’s exploring adding more Saturday locations as staffing levels allow.

Walk-In Wait Time Tool

As appointment scheduling shifts toward more walk-ins, a new feature is available on the NC DMV office locations webpage to show the public the current estimated wait time at driver’s license offices, NC DMV officials explained.

“This allows customers to see the current estimated wait time at different locations so they can make the best decision on which office to go to, or whether they want to try again another day.”

NC DMV Tips

Renew early: Don’t wait until the last minute to renew your driver’s license. DMV sends a reminder card to the address on file six months before the expiration date. Customers can renew at any time during this six-month window, NC DMV said.

Renew online: In most cases, unless they renewed online last time, customers can renew their credentials online.

Be prepared: Check the DMV website to make sure you bring the required documentation for your desired service. One frequently forgotten item is a printed document proving liability insurance, NC DMV officials said.

REAL ID: Customers have more time to get their REAL ID as the federal implementation date requiring a REAL ID to fly commercially or to visit federal, military, and nuclear facilities has been moved back two years to May 7, 2025, NC DMV said.