ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A well-timed passing train spelled the end of the road for a driver in a 125-mph chase in Halifax County last week, deputies said.

The incident began Monday around 10:30 p.m. when Deputy Curry Roberts was on patrol in the city limits of Enfield, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

During an attempted traffic stop, a driver, Mohamed Mubarez, took off in a purple Dodge Charger with a Scat Pack Hemi, deputies told CBS 17.

“The vehicle sped up, reaching speeds of 125 mph while also passing cars in a no-passing zone,” deputies said in the release about the May 15 incident.

After about four miles of the chase, Mubarez turned onto Moore Farm Road just outside of Whitakers where he was blocked by passing a train.

Mubarez was into custody and charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding 125 mph in a 35-mph zone, driving left of center and failure to stop for a red light, deputies said.

He was held on a $7,500 secured bond in the Halifax County Jail.

Mubarez has a court appearance set for Thursday at 9 a.m.