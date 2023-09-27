NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time ever, the North Carolina Education lottery raised more than $1 billion in a single year for public education programs.

The North Carolina lottery is now one of 10 states in the U.S. that have raised $1 billion or more in a single year for their respective causes.

“This milestone was achieved through the tremendous effort of the most talented and dedicated lottery team in the nation,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “Their incredible commitment to the lottery’s mission of raising maximum revenue for education stays at the forefront of everything they do each and every day. Every dollar raised goes to education and the investment pays dividends for students for years to come.”

40% of the funds raised went into school construction and repair programs, lottery officials said. An additional $130 million raised by the lottery is allocated under the law to help counties build new public schools through the Needs-Based Public School Building Capital Fund.

The additional money supports education programs in all 100 counties of the state.

Besides helping to build and repair schools, last year the money helped: