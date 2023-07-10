ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County authorities are looking for a convicted felon after a Domino’s pizza delivery car was stolen and wrecked during a chase – and a stolen gun was later found in the car, officials said.

The incident was reported Saturday night in the 900 block of Franklin Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the scene to help the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

“A Dominos Pizza delivery driver had reported that while delivering a pizza someone got into his car and drove away,” the news release said.

Kwame Tywan Robinson in a photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted the stolen car near the Store Next Door on West Fifth Street heading toward Roanoke Avenue.

“When the deputy turned around to stop the car the driver fled at a high rate of speed across Roanoke Avenue and wrecked into a vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign at Hamilton Street,” the news release said.

Kwame Tywan Robinson, 26, jumped from the driver’s seat and fled on foot, deputies said.

A deputy and K-9 Loki arrived at the scene and tried to find Robinson, the news release said.

But, during the tracking, Robinson was spotted getting into the passenger side of a dark color sedan that sped away, officials said.

“Robinson left behind a stolen handgun in the vehicle when he fled,” the news release said.

Roanoke Rapids Police and Halifax County Deputies searched the area for the car but were unable to locate it.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has obtained warrants for the theft and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for arrest on Robinson for felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case can submit it anonymously through Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.