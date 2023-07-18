OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A donkey that had fallen in a sinkhole was rescued Sunday morning in Granville County.

The Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department said they were dispatched to assist animal control with a donkey that was in a 10-foot-deep sinkhole on a private farm in Granville County.

Officials say the call went in at around 9:20 a.m. and Raleigh Rescue was dispatched at 9:52 a.m. Crews arrived on scene at 10:20 a.m.

Raleigh Rescue 16 brought specialty equipment to assist with rescuing the donkey. According to the Raleigh Fire Public Information Officer, the team had trained in this specific kind of rescue.

Crews from Wake Forest Fire, Raleigh Urban Search and Rescue and two off-duty firefighters from Durham also worked to help get “Dora the Donkey” out safely. After about 30 minutes, she was free.

(Courtesy Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy Wake Forest Fire Department)

(Courtesy Wake Forest Fire Department)

(Courtesy Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy Brassfield Volunteer Fire Department)

Crew members believe the sinkhole formed from the large amounts of rain the area has been getting lately.

Wake Forest Fire said in a Facebook post, “We are happy to report that crews were able to save Dora the donkey who suffered no injuries.”