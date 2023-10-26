RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All North Carolina flags at state-funded facilities have been ordered to fly at half-mast to honor the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Administration said they are to remain in that position through sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

“North Carolina shares the anger and aches with sorrow for the people of Maine and the victims as they face the horror of this latest gun violence tragedy,” Cooper said in a statement.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

On Wednesday night, a gunman reportedly killed 18 people and injured many more at two businesses at the Maine town. A manhunt is underway for suspect Robert Card.

President Joe Biden also has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff.