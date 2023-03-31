RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina gang member known as ‘Slime’ was sentenced Thursday for his role in a drug trafficking organization, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The USDOJ said Eric Best, of New Bern — also known as ‘Slime’ — was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. The sentence is equivalent to 15 years in prison.

Best pled guilty to the charges on Oct. 4, 2022.

From March 2019 to Dec. 2022, court documents said Best was involved in distributing more than 500 grams of fentanyl and more than two kilograms of methamphetamine.

The USDOJ said Best is a validated gang member and held a position of leadership in the “Pretty Tony Blood” gang.

On April 26, 2019, law enforcement said they found $8,000 and four guns, including an assault rifle, during a traffic stop in Craven County.

Court documents said Best was one of three people in the car, and it was later determined they were going to New Jersey to sell the guns.

On Dec. 22, 2020, documents show Best was involved in another traffic stop.

New Bern police said they pulled him over and searched the car after noticing a smell of marijuana.

Officers said they found 74 grams of fentanyl and 27 grams of methamphetamine inside of the car and on a passenger.

Further investigation revealed that Best told the passenger to hide the drugs, according to the police department.

Best’s sentencing Thursday was the result of operation “Jersey South,” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, according to the DOJ.