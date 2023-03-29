CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the first time in more than five years, the North Carolina General Assembly overrode Governor Roy Cooper’s veto power and scrapped one of the State’s long-standing gun laws.

The action from lawmakers changes how people can get their guns and even where they can carry them. Without this past year’s election, it is unlikely this veto override could have happened. But it is important to note it did not just take republicans to achieve this; it took some democrats as well.

“I think that it’s necessary to have some creative conflict, some constructive, conflict, and democracy. I think it’s okay to disagree. And, you know, we just simply exercised our rights in the political process,” said Sen. Jim Perry (R), North Carolina General Assembly.

Senator Jim Perry is one of the sponsors of Senate Bill 41. The bill removed a Jim-Crow era law that added the step of getting a county sheriff to sign off on an application to buy a handgun. Now gun owner applicants will just have to pass a federal NICS background check.

The new law also allows concealed carry holders to carry their gun on church property, even if there is a private school on the grounds. They are only able to carry the gun if it is outside of school hours, it is private property, and there are no kids around for extracurricular activities.

Rep. Robert Rieves, who voted against Senate Bill 41, is disappointed in his colleagues.

“For us to come in this tone-deaf about what happened in Nashville and to pretend that it doesn’t matter. To pretend that that might not be an issue that we’ve got to bring up is disturbing. What was your reaction to the override, disappointment, and sorrow? I think we really need to start doing more to protect our families. And this would have been one step in that direction,” Rieves said.

But Perry thinks the references to the Nashville shooting are uncalled for and irrelevant to this new law.

“They always politicize tragic, horrible events, to score petty political points. It’s almost expected now it feels like the role of gun control, supporting politician[s] to politicize things like this. And I, you know, I’m tired of it. I think the public is tired of it,” Perry said.

The Senate voted 30-19, and the House voted 71-46 to override Cooper’s veto of this bill.

The new law will go into effect this summer.

In response to the veto override, Governor Cooper tweeted: “Without any debate allowed by GOP leadership because the arguments were too compelling for them to hear, the House voted to override my veto and eliminate strong background checks for handguns in NC. Allowing known domestic abusers and mentally ill people to buy handguns put communities at risk.”