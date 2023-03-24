NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation that would have eliminated sheriffs’ background checks for handguns in North Carolina.

If passed, Senate Bill 41 would have eliminated the current requirement that people have a valid permit from their local sheriff’s office before purchasing or acquiring a handgun.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Under SB 41, sheriffs would have lost the authority to issue or deny permits based on criminal background checks and determining the safety and character of applicants.

Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk. Gov. Roy Cooper

The legislation would have removed sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that might not be captured in a national database, or other indicators that a person could be a danger to themselves or others.

The 2023 North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force reports that gun deaths for children have increased dramatically — 231.3% between 2012 and 2021. Guns are now the leading cause of injury death for children in North Carolina, surpassing car accidents.