RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Entering his final year in office, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) outlined some of his key priorities in 2024 on Wednesday as he looks ahead to the next legislative session and what will happen in North Carolina even after his term ends.

Cooper sat down with CBS 17 at the end of a year that saw him fulfill a goal he’d set when he first campaigned back in 2016 to expand Medicaid coverage, but also saw a significant shift in the balance of power in state government.

“I am so looking forward to this next year because I think that there’s more to do, that we can get done,” he said.

Facing a Republican supermajority in the state legislature after state Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties this year, Cooper saw his veto power diminish but said there’s still significant work to do.

He pointed to the billions of dollars of coming to the state from the federal government for various projects, most recently the $1.09 billion grant to help construct a high-speed rail connection between Raleigh and Richmond, Va.

“We’re working very hard to implement this generational federal money coming into North Carolina. The time it’s going to take and the resources that are going to be needed to make sure we connect every household to high-speed internet, to get these water systems fixed, to make sure we are building the bridges that we have the money for, improving our ports and airports, really focusing on public transportation. That is really going to be at the forefront of what we do,” Cooper said.

He added that he’s working on executive orders aimed at addressing antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

He took the unprecedented step this year of declaring a state of emergency regarding K-12 public education as Republicans approved raises for educators significantly below what Cooper had called for and implemented a significant expansion of the state’s school voucher program to make every family eligible.

“I’m gonna spend time getting more parents’ groups and businesses invested in this so that when the short session comes next year, that there is more emphasis on this. Look, we owe these students what they’re allowed to get under the constitution, which is the opportunity for a sound basic education. And, the resources have been there. In the past, you say well the budget is tight. That is not the case this year,” Cooper said.

He said he wants to continue working with Republicans in areas like economic development, as the state has worked to entice large employers like Apple, Vinfast and Wolfspeed to grow their operations in North Carolina.

While he may not be on the ballot in 2024, Cooper said he will be working to help Democrats up and down the ticket.

He called North Carolina “the epicenter” for next year’s election as President Joe Biden attempts to flip the state after former President Donald Trump won it twice and as the battle over who succeeds Cooper is likely to be the most fiercely contested gubernatorial race in the country.

Cooper has endorsed Atty. Gen. Josh Stein (D). He could face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who has commanded the GOP field for his party’s nomination.

“I really worry that a person who uses violent rhetoric to try and divide us can be a real problem as the voice for North Carolina,” Cooper said. “If he were to be elected, he would not be speaking for the vast majority of North Carolinians who believe in our diversity, who celebrate it.”

Cooper also said his party will focus on trying to break the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly, doubting Democrats will be in a position to take outright control of either chamber.

The governor recently filed a brief with Stein in a federal case challenging the constitutionality of the districts Republicans drew for the state Senate.

“These districts are technologically diabolical in the way that they have used partisan and racial gerrymandering. So, it’ll be very difficult. It would have to be one of the biggest blue waves ever to actually take back for the Democrats either the state House or the Senate,” said Cooper. “We can lay the groundwork here by breaking the supermajority. That is doable.”

Earlier this year, Republicans passed new restrictions on abortion, making it illegal after 12 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for: rape, incest, protecting the mother’s life and life-limiting fetal abnormalities.

“We also heard Republicans threaten to come back to do even more. And, now we’re seeing cases all across the country where these abortion bans are putting women’s lives in danger, who are making it very difficult for families,” said Cooper.

Republicans secured the ability to override Cooper’s veto through Rep. Cotham’s party switch. Cooper says he’s been working to recruit candidates to run for state legislative races, and that Democrats will devote resources to any district where they think they have a realistic chance of flipping a Republican-held seat.

“We need people who care about public education. We need people who care about protecting women’s reproductive freedom and will actually keep those promises,” Cooper said. “I’m going and make sure that Josh Stein is elected governor and that he has a legislature that is not a supermajority so that we can continue the progress that we have made.”

When the General Assembly returns for its so-called “short session” in late April, there will be some unfinished business from this year.

Among the highest-profile issues left unresolved is whether to expand gambling in the state. Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) proposed a plan to allow four more casinos in rural areas that he said would boost economic development and tourism.

The plan fell apart amid budget negotiations as Berger sought to tie the casino plan to Medicaid expansion.

Cooper said he’s open to discussing the gambling proposal.

“We need to decide how much money should go to the North Carolina taxpayers from it. I think all of that is on the table. The problem with this proposal last time is that it was done in secret,” he said. “It was shady.”

However, Cooper added he would like to see the focus during the short session placed elsewhere.

“I hope that instead of something like that, that we can come back and do more to make sure that we’re growing our economy, that we pay attention this time more to our public schools,” he said.

Cooper first ran for elected office in the 1980s and has served in various positions ever since then. Now, he has to decide what’s next for him.

He said it’s “certainly not off the table” that he would run for office again. When asked if he’s considering running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2026, he said, “It’s a little too early to be thinking about that.”

Ultimately, he said he’s not made a final decision on his next step.

He said, “I think I’ve done some good work. I think the people of North Carolina have agreed with that. And, then I’ll see what’s next.”