DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – John Sullivan, known as Tim by his friends, was an independent, active 84-year-old.

“Most people would say he’s my brother and not my dad,” said Sullivan’s daughter, Kathy Petrizzi. She and her brother Mark Sullivan spoke with CBS 17 from Virginia where they were gathered for the holidays.

Courtesy: Kathy Petrizzi

The holidays are different this year without Tim.

“He was in good health, had a lot of vitality, loved to walk – which is what he was doing before the hit-and-run. Unfortunately, all that combined makes us feel like he was taken from us too early because he was in pretty good shape,” said Mark Sullivan about his father.

Petrizzi and Mark say their dad stayed in shaped by walking. Their father was cautious when walking especially with the lack of sidewalks around.

“He was very adamant with us about walking at night. A Christmas gift from him would have be reflectors to wear while you’re out walking,” Petrizzi said.

For a safer walk, Tim would cross the street to get his steps in around an athletic fields. It may be where he was headed when he was hit and killed on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Durham County.

“We planned our whole Christmas including dad. So, we missed him because he would have really enjoyed having all of us together,” said Petrizzi.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says they got a call about a pedestrian hit on Snow Hill Drive near Torredge Road just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Tim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Investigators found little physical evidence at the scene and few tips have come in.

“We want to get to the bottom of that because if something transpired that was an egregious violation of the law that lead to this death, that person needs to be brought to justice,” said NCSHP trooper Sergeant Marcus Bethea.

NCSHP is now asking the public for any and all tips. Anyone who knows anything or thinks they may have a tip is asked to call NCSHP Durham office at 919-560-6868.

“These are all puzzle pieces that we want to put together, and we want to make sure we go over all of these leads,” said Bethea.

“Any piece of information, you never know how vital it may be,” said Mark as he plead for anyone with a potential tip to come forward to help provide closure for his family.

In the future, Sullivan’s family hopes the area can be made safer for others. While the area is a school zone there are few traffic controls, no crosswalk or sidewalks.

“A traffic light or a four way stop sign at that particular intersection as busy as it is, seems like would be appropriate for the traffic conditions there,” said Mark.

For now, they a plan for a new year without a key member of the their family.