Democratic members of the N.C. House of Representatives stood and applauded after Medicaid expansion was voted for on Thursday. (Michael Barnard/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, likely ending a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government’s coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The House voted 87-24 in favor of a deal reached between Republican legislative leaders, following another required affimative vote on Wednesday.

The Senate already approved the legislation last week.

It now now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime expansion advocate. He’s likely to sign the bill into law.

Following the House’s passage, Cooper released the following statement:

“Medicaid Expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon.” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

North Carolina is one of several Republican-led states that have begun considering expanding Medicaid after years of steadfast opposition.

Voters in Republican-dominated South Dakota approved expansion in a referendum in November. And in Alabama, advocates are urging lawmakers to take advantage of federal incentives to expand the state’s Medicaid program and provide health insurance to thousands of low-income people.