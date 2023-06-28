CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In just a couple of months, gender-altering healthcare will be unavailable to transgender minors. Some medical professionals fear this will cause even more of a strain on their mental health, but lawmakers say it will protect kids from making life-altering medical decisions at too young of an age.

North Carolina House Bill 808 officially passed on Tuesday, and starting August 1, kids who identify as transgender will no longer be able to receive puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-affirming surgeries. Every Republican in the North Carolina House and Senate, along with two Democrats, voted yes on this bill, but some medical professionals fear it’ll have negative repercussions on trans kids’ mental health.

“I’m discouraged that, despite the science that we have behind it, that care is not going to be allowed prior to the age of 18,” said Wesley Thompson, an HIV Medical Director for Amity Medical Group.

Wesley Thompson, an HIV Medical Director for Amity Medical Group, has been providing gender-affirming hormone care since the late 1980s. Thompson claims there are slim to no adverse side effects for puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and is frustrated lawmakers passed this legislation without further research into the science behind these procedures.

“They are almost entirely reversible. As far as, all they do is they just put you in a holding pattern, as soon as you remove them, your body picks back up,” Thompson said.

However, Republican lawmakers disagree. Representative Ken Fontenot (R), one of the main Sponsors of House Bill 808, says he heard directly from a member of the trans community who regrets transitioning and claims her transition has caused permanent negative side effects on her health.

“She spoke to the fact that she had her breasts removed, and now she’ll never be able to breastfeed. And, as a result of the hormones she was on, her vocal cords were crushed because of the overgrowth of her larynx. Because on testosterone, it would have never grown that large and her body was not prepared for it,” Fontenot said.

Fontenot is referring to Prisha Mosley, a biological female who started transitioning to a male as a minor. Mosley later changed her mind and has since de-transitioned. She has shared her story with multiple state legislatures throughout the country.

“I was told that changing my gender would cure me, as an impressionable and mentally ill child, I fully believed this,” Mosley told Texas legislators.

Fontenot argues transgender youth need to seek mental health care before making any lasting medical decisions.

“[In] 80% of these cases, when a child is given mental health support alone, usually gender dysphoria subsides after puberty, 80%. And that comes from a statistic from the largest ever study of trans boys done by a group who is doing gender reassignment,” Fontenot said.

It’s important to note, the bill allows minors who are currently on puberty blockers or receiving hormone therapy to continue. But no minors will be able to start these medical procedures after August 1st.