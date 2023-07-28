CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who victimized some investors in North Carolina pleaded guilty to an investment fraud scheme Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Gustavo Guzman, 60, was extradited from Australia and pleaded guilty to securities fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed with Queen City News some of the victims in the scheme were from North Carolina.

Court records stated that from 2010 to 2015, Guzman defrauded 10 investors of at least $2 million and used a Ponzi-style payment plan to deceive investors.

He suffered massive trading losses in his investment, investigators said.