RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People responsible for attacks like the one on the electric grid in Moore County last year would be subject to longer prison sentences and a fine of $250,000, under a bill the General Assembly passed Thursday.

The bill passed unanimously and came in response to the December attack when someone or multiple people shot two substations, plunging nearly the entire county into darkness for several days.

“We hope people will pay attention. A lot of prison time, a lot of money to be paid if they’re going to be messing with the power grid,” said Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Moore County). “It’s something that has become more commonplace, but we need to make sure that we stop it because we can’t have this kind of disruption.”

The bill would establish a new felony for willfully attack an energy facility, making it a Class C felony, which could carry a sentence up to about 15 years. Non-partisan analysts in the legislature said the sentencing range for someone with no prior convictions would be about five to six years.

The bill also increases penalties for trespassing and as well as for crimes impacting the distribution of fuel and telephone, broadband, broadcast or cable telecommunications.

No one has been arrested for the attack in Moore County. Federal, state and local investigators are continuing to look into the case.

“Everybody’s working in concert. I’m confident that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” said Sen. McInnis.

The month following the attack in Moore County, another substation was shot in Randolph County, though that attack did not result in customers losing power, according to EnergyUnited.

“It’s something that has become more commonplace, but we need to make sure that we stop it because we can’t have this kind of disruption,” said Sen. McInnis.

A separate bill was filed this year to require 24-hour security at substations, but it never advanced in the House.

Jon Wellinghoff, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said soon after the attack that he’s concerned federal regulations regarding security are insufficient.

“It was written by the industry and they’re not prescriptive. They’re simply very vague requirements,” he said. “States are going to have to step up, like North Carolina. And, they’re going to have to step up and prescribe for the utilities which substations and what they need to do.”

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said the bill would increase accountability for people involved in these kinds of crimes. He said the company has taken additional steps regarding security since the attack but did not give specifics.

“For the past six months, a dedicated team has been conducting a comprehensive review of grid infrastructure to identify opportunities to increase security and surveillance across our system,” he said. “We are beginning the implementation of those plans now and also making improvements to our response strategy. We also continue work with the FBI and local law enforcement and are providing information, as requested, to aid their investigation into those responsible for the attacks.”

On Friday, there will be a congressional field hearing in Moore County, which is represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson to look at strategies for improving the security of the electric grid nationally.