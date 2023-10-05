WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man has been indicted for attempted murder involving a mail carrier, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Weaverville resident Jaden Garay, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury and now faces attempted murder charges.

Court records showed that on September 5th Garay carjacked a U.S. Postal Carrier’s vehicle in Madison County and then fired a gun at the female victim during the incident.

Garay is currently being held in Madison County and a warrant has been issued for a federal court appearance in Asheville.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for attempted murder.