RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man caught a type of catfish that set a new state record — beating the old one when the same type was caught in the Neuse River two years ago.

Justin Hall of Reidsville was fishing in the spring in a pond at a farm near his home when he caught a 27 lb. 7 oz. channel catfish, according to a news release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Justin Hall with the new record channel catfish. Photo from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Hall had fished the same pond for years but rarely caught channel catfish from it, the news release said.

On May 21, Hall caught the fish that now holds the record, officials said.

But, he says his son might have broken the record earlier. Just a week before the record catch, his 13-year-old son caught — what Hall estimates — was a 25+ pounder. But they returned it to the water, unaware of the record weight at that time.

“I told a friend about my son’s catch, and he told me it might have been big enough to beat the state record,” Hall said in the news release.

Hall was using bread dough as bait and his Big Cat Fever Casting Rod and Zebco Big Cat XT reel.

“My wife went down to the waterline to bring it in with the net – and it bent the net,” Hall said.

The fish was 36 1/4 inches long and 24 7/8 inches in girth, officials said.