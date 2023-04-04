An Apache AH-64E Version 6 Apache helicopter is rolled off an Air Force C-17 at Osan Air Base, South Korea. Photo from US Army SSgt. Jared Scott

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina National Guard is getting an upgrade in early May.

The state is receiving the world’s most advanced, proven attack helicopter for the U.S. Army and a growing number of international defense forces, North Carolina officially announced Monday.

The North Carolina National Guard is set to receive the AH-64E Version 6 Apache Helicopter — and is just one of six attack battalions in the U.S. Army Total Force that will possess the new aircraft.

“The 1-130th Attack Battalion is the second Army National Guard unit to field the newest version of the Apache Helicopter and one of six attack battalions in the U.S. Army Total Force,” the N.C. National Guard Public Relations said Monday.

The new helicopter is said to have the most advanced, modern configuration and enhancements in Apache helicopters. Enhancements were also made to performance, sensors and communications systems, the N.C. National Guard said.

(Getty Images)

The N.C. National Guard will receive its new copter on May 6.