CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina’s Regulatory Sandbox Application Site is finally up and running after almost a year of working out the kinks.

This new process will provide a safe place for companies to develop and test new products and business models with the help of regulators who will guide and work with the company’s needs.

The companies will be guided by the Innovation Council, which comprises 11 members who are experts in areas like finance and technology, as well as government regulators who Governor Cooper appointed. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari, the owner of Carolina Fintech Hub, was appointed to the Innovation Council by the North Carolina General Assembly.

“We all come together every single month and kind of take where the regulation is and figure out how do we apply it; how do we use it?” Bokhari said.

Now that the Innovation Council’s Site has been launched, they’re just waiting for applications to roll in.

“This is a way for folks to come in and work side by side with regulators and try and test and really have a nimble set of regulations that work,” Bokhari said.

The application fee is 50 dollars; if accepted, each company must pay 450 dollars to be included in the Sandbox.

North Carolina State Representative Jason Saine (NC-97) also sits on the Innovation Council.

“Citizens in North Carolina should understand that their state government has said, ‘hey, look, we want to make sure that we’re not just doing things the way we’ve always done them, that that we are open to new ideas, there’s a there’s a marketplace for those new ideas to come forward. And North Carolina is that place,’ said Saine. “Ultimately, we think our state will benefit from that.”

Bokhari says all different types of businesses and entrepreneurs are welcome to apply. The main eligibility requirements are that the company has a physical presence in N.C. and provides a product or service to consumers.

“We are leaps and bounds now ahead of the entire nation. The only question is, will the innovators, company founders, CEOs, and executives come forth and bring us the ideas?” Bokhari questioned. “That’s today’s call to action.”

With the huge cryptocurrency scandal involving FTX, Bokhari said it highlights how crucial flexible regulation is for these new emerging technology companies, their protection, and the protection of the consumers.