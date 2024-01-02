RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An education-related bill passed in the North Carolina General Assembly back in September that takes aim at the adult entertainment industry.

“Well, it started out as a larger conversation around protecting women and children, exploitation of some of our most vulnerable folks in North Carolina,” said N.C. Rep. David Willis, who represents western Union County.

Willis is one of the main sponsors of the Pornographic Age Verification Enforcement Act (PAVE). It was a last-minute addition to House Bill 8 that went into effect January 1st.

PAVE requires pornographic websites like PornHub.com to obtain age verification from users in order to prevent people under the age of 18 from accessing it.

“It’s really just to align the kind of the retail side of this industry with what we are seeing online today,” Willis said.

PornHub responded to the new requirements by protesting.

North Carolinians visiting the site are met with a video of a popular porn star. She goes on to explain how the new legislation is not the most effected solution to protecting users and “puts children and the privacy of users at risk.”

An executive for Charlotte-based cyber-security firm Sterling Technology Solutions says it’s an interesting approach from a user standpoint.

“I am glad that our government is interested in making sure that people only over 18 can access this site. So, I think that’s great,” said Sterling CEO Tom Blanchard. “Now, how they do that is really interesting. I would have all sorts of concerns if I were a user of any website that is wanting me to my ID just to browse the website. I would be concerned if I were the website owner, and I am now required to do this. What is my liability?”

Willis compared the new identification requirement to buying alcohol at a store, purchasing lottery tickets, and online gambling – all of which require proof of age.

He says it should be up to the company to protect their user’s information.

“It surprises me a little bit that it is us trying to protect and require providers to put safety protocols into places is something that is newsworthy, but I guess that is the world that we live in these days,” Willis said.