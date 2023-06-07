CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolinians could be able to legally place bets on the next Super Bowl.

Representatives approved the bill to legalize nearly all forms of sports gambling this week.

State lawmakers could push the sports betting bill over the finish line by the end of this week. It needs only one more vote before it goes to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.

House members gave it their support yesterday with a vote of 67 to 42. It passed without any debate. They’re required to take one more vote Wednesday. Senators already approved the bill with bipartisan support.

The measure allows people to bet on professional, collegiate, amateur, and e-sports. They may use online gambling platforms or place cash bets in person at professional arenas. If the bill gets the governor’s signature, betting could be legal as soon as January, however, the lottery commission could delay its implementation if needed, but only for about six months.

One deciding factor for some lawmakers was Virginia’s recent move to build four casinos right along the north carolina state line. Governor Cooper wants to stay competitive and cash in on the opportunity for additional tax revenue.