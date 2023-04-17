RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Car thieves in North Carolina hit two dealerships, taking six vehicles, over the weekend — including one dealership in Vance County.

Nearly a month ago, dealership thieves had hit six lots across North Carolina, taking 24 cars worth more than $1 million in the process.

The most recent theft happened just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday when three men broke a window of a Henderson car dealership.

The group then took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom and a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2023 Audi Q5, Henderson police said. Police released photos of the three men.

  • Henderson police photo
As they left the group used the rear driveway behind the building and then turned west on U.S. 158 Bypass going toward Oxford at about 1:55 a.m.

Later Sunday morning, the Escalade was found in Matthews, which is near Charlotte.

About 24 hours earlier, three cars were stolen from a car dealership in Marion in McDowell County, police said.

In that case, three people broke a glass door and entered the building at Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, police said.

The thieves got keys to the cars by breaking into a lock box inside the building.

During early Saturday’s theft, the thieves took a white 2023 Chrysler 300, a gray 2020 Dodge Charger R/T and a black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD.

The investigation into the Marion car thefts is still underway.