RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The cost to take the fast way home will cost more in 2024. Drivers can expect to pay higher toll fees on two of the state’s expressways come Jan. 1.

The Turnpike Authority Board of Directors has adopted toll rate schedules for both the Triangle Expressway and Monroe Expressway based on traffic and revenue studies.

Toll revenue is used to fund the construction of expressways. It also funds overall road maintenance.

For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 vehicle, traveling the full length of the Triangle Expressway currently costs $3.80. That is scheduled to increase to $3.94 in 2024. It represents an increase of about 3.7 percent.

For customers with a transponder driving a Class 1 vehicle, traveling the full length of the Monroe Expressway currently costs $2.77. That will go up to $2.85, which is an increase of about 2.9 percent.

The Monroe Expressway extends 18 miles from U.S. 74 near I-485 in Mecklenburg County to U.S. 74 between the towns of Wingate and Marshville in Union County.

The Triangle Expressway runs just under 19 miles connecting N.C. 540 between N.C. 55 and N.C. 54 in Wake and Durham counties.

While the state only has two turnpikes now, there are plans for five more in the future. Those include the completion of I-540.

The state offers three types of transponders based on a user’s needs. It advertises that drivers can save 35 percent on tolls by opening an NC Quick Pass account online.