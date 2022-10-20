PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately.

Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader.

In the letter, Hill said his resignation was “in response to the recent and ongoing hatred that is directed towards me, my family, friends, and the employees of the Town of Pink Hill.”

The resignation came after a viral video of a heated town board meeting where Hill was seen waving his gavel at commissioner Pete Fantini. Pink Hill Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy said the town is small and quiet and they hate to see a dispute like this in the community. She said she thinks it all came to a head over some issues regarding the festival committee.

(Photo from Town of Pink Hill video)

“Yeah, I won’t lie to you. I’m heartsick about what’s happened,” Murphy said. “I’m embarrassed, mortified. Just pick another word. Cuz this little town, it’s better than that. And the people in it are better than that.”

WNCT has also learned Pink Hill’s town clerk and assistant clerk have also resigned. It’s unclear if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure.