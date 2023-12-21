RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell announced Thursday that the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer has updated its list of companies subject to divestment and contract restrictions due to their boycott of Israel. Added to the list this year is Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc. and its parent company Unilever PLC and Unilever’s subsidiaries.

State statute prohibits “the North Carolina Retirement Systems or the Department of State Treasurer from investing in any company engaged in a boycott of Israel.”

Treasurer Folwell ordered the divestment of $40 million in Unilever assets and instructed local government and state agencies to be notified that they are prohibited from contracting with them as well.

“We have policies in place per state law that dictate how we should proceed on any holdings in the retirement system of companies that boycott Israel and their affiliates. We will follow our policies and the law,” Treasurer Folwell said. “This is particularly important in this case as we have witnessed the atrocities perpetrated against the Israeli people. There is no place for antisemitism in this state or this country.”