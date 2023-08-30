ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — The Asheville Fire Department is on the scene of an active gas leak Wednesday at UNC Asheville.

Officials responded to 2600 University Heights near the Rhoades Robinson and Zeis campus buildings.

The fire department has ordered an evacuation and university officials have alerted the campus to stay clear of the area.

Firefighters said crews are working on shutting valves to isolate the leak.

No injuries have been reported according to the fire department.